Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,612 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

PPG stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

