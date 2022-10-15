Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

