Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. American Trust bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Activity

Jabil Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.