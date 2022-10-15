Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,742 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $232.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day moving average is $244.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.