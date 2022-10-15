Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

