Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $133.40 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

