Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

