Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.83.

Abiomed stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.94. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

