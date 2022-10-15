UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

UMB Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 149.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

