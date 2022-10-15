StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMP opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.