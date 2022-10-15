Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.1 %

EW opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.