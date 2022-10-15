Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

