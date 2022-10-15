J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $257.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

