J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 323 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

