J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,305,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,634,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $54.61.

