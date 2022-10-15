Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

