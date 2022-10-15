J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $298.68 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $559.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.06.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

