J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

