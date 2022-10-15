J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

