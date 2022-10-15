J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.