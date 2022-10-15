J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.