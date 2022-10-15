J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 309,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

