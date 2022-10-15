J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.12 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

