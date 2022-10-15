Hoylecohen LLC Sells 3,116 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.