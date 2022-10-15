McGinn Investment Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.4% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

