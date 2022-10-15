Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 972.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 90,601 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

