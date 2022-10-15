Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 11,200 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $1,908,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.