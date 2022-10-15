Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $24.17 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

