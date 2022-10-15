J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Cigna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management raised its stake in Cigna by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $295.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $300.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

