J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

IOO stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

