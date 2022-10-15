113,000 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,631,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 316,727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 117,607 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 3.3 %

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

