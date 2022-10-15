113,000 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,631,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 316,727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 117,607 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients Stock Down 3.3 %
Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
