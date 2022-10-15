10,915 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $36.04 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

