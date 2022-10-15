Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 133,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRX. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AMRX opened at $1.96 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $594.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

