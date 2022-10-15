Versor Investments LP Has $427,000 Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

DK stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

