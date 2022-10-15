Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.26 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

