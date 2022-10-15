Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,188 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 51.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 429 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

HCI Group stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $139.80.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -96.39%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

