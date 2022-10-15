Versor Investments LP Invests $433,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $61.46 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

