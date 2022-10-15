Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 8,300 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Trex by 12.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Trex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 131,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Trex by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 378,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 686,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 8.0 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.