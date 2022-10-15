Versor Investments LP Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $75.71 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWE. Northcoast Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

