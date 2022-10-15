12,919 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 235,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 5.9 %

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

