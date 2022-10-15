6,300 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $71,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

