6,300 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $71,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Transactions at Azenta
Azenta Price Performance
NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $124.79.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.