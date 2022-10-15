Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CBIZ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $43.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.