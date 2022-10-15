Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.10% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Absolute Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,854,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 457,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Absolute Software by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451,372 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Absolute Software by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 329,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Trading Down 2.0 %

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Shares of ABST stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.08%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

Featured Articles

