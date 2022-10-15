Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.