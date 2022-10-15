Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,405,000 after buying an additional 126,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after buying an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $272,418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.0 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.