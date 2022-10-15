Versor Investments LP Invests $463,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $91.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

