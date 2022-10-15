Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,000 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,942,713 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

