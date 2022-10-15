Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

