Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,473 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $14,479,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after buying an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 185,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 115,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IART shares. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

