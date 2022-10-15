Versor Investments LP Purchases 6,913 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,831,000 after purchasing an additional 113,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 87,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

